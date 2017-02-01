By Robert Alonso

A big day for Jacksonville.



That comes from the chairman of the Downtown Investment Authority after the board OK's an $89 million redevelopment plan for four historic vacant buildings in downtown, some of which will involve taxpayer money.



Around $10 million in incentives was unanimously approved by DIA with some amendments during today's meeting, with most of the board speaking enthusiastically about the project, including Chairman Jim Bailey.



"This is an immensely complicated, difficult undertaking with lots of moving parts," Bailey said during the meeting. "These buildings have been vacant for decades."



He's referring to the old Barnett Bank building and the Brisbee, Florida Life and Marble Bank buildings near West Forsyth and North Laura streets. The latter three are known collectively as the Laura Street Trio.



Mike Langton - who owns property near some of those vacant buildings - came to the meeting to support the incentives, which would take effect only after the buildings are renovated.



"Our downtown will not be rejuvenated until those buildings are done," Langton said after commenting during the meeting. "They're pivotal."



The Mulasky Group and SouthEast Group are planning to drop around $79 million towards renovating those buildings and creating 320,000 square feet of gross space for a variety of purposes, including a hotel, a parking garage, a hundred apartments for rent and a large amount of retail/office space.



In exchange, there would be around $9.8 million for the developers in grants and tax breaks, including a $4 million grant from the Downtown Revitalization & Historic Preservation Trust Fund and another $4 million from the city's general fund towards redeveloping the Barnett building.



That building and the parking garage are scheduled to be first on the construction schedule, with the Trio possibly taking up to a year after that to complete.



Jacksonville City Council President Lori Boyer - who spoke at the meeting - and others on the board expressed concerns about that timeline, fearing that the developers may bail on the Trio after renovating the Barnett and building the 550-space parking garage near Forsyth and Main streets.

Once built, 250 of those parking spaces would be sub-leased to the developers in an agreement that would pay $300,000 to the City of Jacksonville annually. The remaining could be used by the city for short-term or monthly parking as well as for special events.

The project could take up to four or five years to wrap up, depending on if or when the Jacksonville City Council signs off on the deal. It could be in front of the full council as soon as April, assuming it clears Mayor's Budget Review Committee and - potentially - several others.



DIA Chief Executive Officer Aundra Wallace says the incentives would only apply after the developers do their part, meaning there's no up-front money being provided.



"Any particular city has historic character," Wallace added. "These four buildings represent old Jacksonville, our history. To restore these particular buildings is going to take a public-private partnership."

Wallace also expressed confidence that the developers would see the project through, especially since they've been working closely with the city for years to make this happen.