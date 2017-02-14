Missing passenger on Jacksonville-based cruise ship

By Rich Jones

A passenger on the Jacksonville-based Carnival Elation ship is missing.

24-year-old Kevin Wellons of Georgia reportedly went overboard Monday morning near the Bahamas.



Wellons is from the Macon, Georgia area and was reported missing by his wife.

The Coast Guard says it received a call after someone saw a man go overboard from the 11th deck on the ship's closed circuit TV.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew were called to search.

Carnival Elation was transiting from Jacksonville, Fla., to their first port of call in Nassau, Bahamas.

#Happening now @USCG searching for 24 YOM near Bahamas reportedly seen going overboard from C/S Monday. Read more at https://t.co/F2TntelyrV — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017

#BreakingNews Missing from the Carnival Elation cruise ship is Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, GA. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017

A statement from Carnival Cruise Line reads:



"A full search of the vessel and subsequent review of camera footage indicates the individual went overboard at approximately 2:45am on February 13. At time of the incident, the ship was approximately 14 nautical miles northeast of Great Harbor Cay in the Bahamas. Both Bahamian and U.S. authorities have been notified and the U.S. Coast Guard is conducting search and rescue activities. Carnival’s CareTeam is providing support to the missing guest’s family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time."