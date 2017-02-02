Follow us on

Posted: 4:06 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Missing teen believed to be in Jacksonville found safe in South Carolina

Renee Edenfield
Renee Edenfield

By Christy Turner

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said Renee Edenfield was located Wednesday in South Carolina. Deputies said she showed up to the Sheriff's Office. 

Officials said the South Carolina teen who had been missing for more than a year might have been in Jacksonville.  

Edenfield, 17, was reported missing from Spartanburg, South Carolina on January 29, 2016. 

For some reason, officials believed she may traveled to Jacksonville. 

