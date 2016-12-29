Suspected serial armed robber sought

By Sarah Thompson

This suspect is keeping police busy.



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Neptune Beach Police Department, as well as the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, to catch a man they believe is responsible for at least ten business robberies since December 15th.



We told you previously this suspect was tied to a number of Southside robberies, where he told victims to have a Merry Christmas, but his list of crimes continues to grow.



JSO says the suspect has been described as a black male, around 6 feet tall and 160-200 lbs. He's also worn a black scarf/shirt over his head, while committing the crimes.



Police believe he drives an early 2000's model white Toyota Corolla 4 door, with tinted windows and missing at least one hubcap.



If you recognize the man, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.