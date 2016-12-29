Updated: 7:49 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 | Posted: 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
Suspected serial armed robber sought
By
Sarah Thompson
Jacksonville, FL —
This suspect is keeping police busy.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Neptune Beach Police Department, as well as the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, to catch a man they believe is responsible for at least ten business robberies since December 15th. We told you previously this suspect was tied to a number of Southside robberies, where he told victims to have a Merry Christmas, but his list of crimes continues to grow. JSO says the suspect has been described as a black male, around 6 feet tall and 160-200 lbs. He's also worn a black scarf/shirt over his head, while committing the crimes. Police believe he drives an early 2000's model white Toyota Corolla 4 door, with tinted windows and missing at least one hubcap. If you recognize the man, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.
