By Danielle Leigh

The Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield is an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise and is not in response to any specific threat.

The exercise begins January 30 and ends February 10.

The scenarios are geared to assess Navy and civilian law enforcement’s response to attacks both on installations and at soft targets off-installation.

While exercise coordinators have taken measures to minimize disruptions to normal base options, but there may be times when there will be increased traffic around bases or delays for drivers to get on.

On February 7, the Naval Station Mayport will be conducting a small boat exercise as part of the Exercise Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield 2017.

The drills and exercises are routinely coordinated to enhance the Navy’s security forces’ ability to respond and mitigate threats to the installation.

Nearby residents may see increased security activity and hear blank rounds of gunfire.