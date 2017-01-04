Deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office say they spotted her carrying a long, skinny piece of wood, with nails in it at the end.
Enrevie Bendejo, 25, is now charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, after deputies say she attacked her fiancé.
According to the arrest report, the two were fighting about the ring he used to propose, when things escalated.
The 36-year-old victim told deputies Bendejo hit him with the piece of wood, bit his left arm, and then punched him in the face.
The two had only been engaged about a week.
