Posted: 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Nassau County deputies arrest woman for beating her fiancé, with a piece of wood

Enrevie Bendejo
Nassau County Sheriff's Office
Enrevie Bendejo

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

Deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office say they spotted her carrying a long, skinny piece of wood, with nails in it at the end.

Enrevie Bendejo, 25, is now charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, after deputies say she attacked her fiancé.

According to the arrest report, the two were fighting about the ring he used to propose, when things escalated.

The 36-year-old victim told deputies Bendejo hit him with the piece of wood, bit his left arm, and then punched him in the face.

The two had only been engaged about a week. 

