By Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

An employee is accused of stealing almost $100,000 from a Jacksonville company.

Cashion Wright, of Fernandina Beach, cashed 52 checks stolen from Abatix, where he worked for six years, police said.

Wright, 32, had the authority to write checks for the equipment supply company, according to a police report.

He admitted to writing and depositing checks into his personal account after a supervisor began to question employees about the suspicious checks, police said.

Wright cashed 45 checks from Abatix's account and seven checks from outside companies into his own account, according to the police.

The checks totaled $96,789.

Wright told the supervisor that he would pay all of the money back, police said.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with felony employee theft.