Nassau County woman arrested for DUI with minors in vehicle

By Christy Turner

A Fernandina Beach woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving drunk with two juveniles in the vehicle.

Kristen Griffin, 36, was charged with DUI with minors in the vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a single vehicle crash on S.R. 200, and Oniel-Scott Road and found Griffin’s vehicle in a ditch. Deputies said she narrowly missed hitting two concrete poles.

Deputies said witnesses found two children under 18 in the front passenger seat. The report did not list if they were injured in the crash.

The arrest report said Griffin had slurred speech, was unsteady on her feet and was delayed in answering simple questions.

The Sheriff’s Office said they had to ask Griffin for her license 10 times because she would dig through her purse, stop, and then talk about something completely unrelated to the crash.

Griffin was given the option to take a field sobriety test or go to the hospital. After initially saying she could perform the test, she opted to go to the hospital.

The arrest report said nurses found a white pill in Griffin’s hospital bed, which deputies said turned out to be Xanax.

At the jail, Griffin provided a breath and urine sample. Her bond was set at $7,504.