Nassau deputies say DUI suspect was doing 116 in a 65 MPH zone

Posted: 9:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday in Nassau County after deputies said he was driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol.
The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said they clocked Craig Cobourn, 45, driving 116 mph on S.R. 200 in Yulee, which is a 65 mph zone.
The arrest report stated Cobourn ignored a deputy’s emergency lights for several hundred yards, but eventually came to an abrupt stop near Timbercreek Blvd.
Deputies said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Cobourn and found an open Four Loko can inside the car.
Cobourn agreed to provide a breath sample. The Sheriff’s Office said results of the first test showed Cobourn’s blood alcohol level was 0.164. The second sample displayed a result of 0.157.
Cobourn was charged with DUI, reckless driving and driving with an open container.
