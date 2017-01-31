Nassau deputies searching for missing man

By Christy Turner

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

Deputies say Christopher Lawrence Pollen disappeared from the Meadowfield Bluff area in Yulee. The Sheriff’s Office said he left behind his vehicle, cell phone and wallet.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Herrington at 904-548-4003 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).