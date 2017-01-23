By Deanna Bettineschi

It was at U.S. 17 and Pages Dairy Road that Curtis Bollinger’s life changed.

“I looked over, the vehicle was gone. I look back over, it was there and they pulled out right in front of me, there’s nothing I can do,” Bollinger told our partners at Action News Jax.

Bollinger is a Navy veteran and firefighter in Nassau County. He was heading home on his motorcycle December 23 when he collided with a truck.

“It ran over me,” he said.

The driver took off.

“I had a brain injury with a brain bleed, three fractures to the face, broken ribs,” said Bollinger.

He also had a broken leg, ankle and toes.

Bollinger said they haven't caught the person who hit him yet. His friends have rallied around him and started passing out fliers to raise money for his medical bills.

Bollinger, a married father of five children, is buried in medical bills. He’s been through one surgery and needs another and his every day needs are also adding up.

But Bollinger's family friends and fellow firefighters are stepping up, holding fundraisers on GoFundMe to ease a bit of the burden.

Now the man whose job it is to help others feels thankful for the support and for being alive.

“I’m very lucky if you think about it. I was in a motorcycle, ran over by a vehicle. To keep my leg, to be alive, to hug my kids, my wife. It’s amazing. I’m blessed,” said Bollinger.

Friends are holding a "Fill the Boot" event for Bollinger and his family on Feb. 4. For more details, visit the Facebook event page.