Posted: 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Nassau man arrested for driving drunk with two kids, gun in car

Benjamin Tison photo
Nassau County Jail
Benjamin Tison

By Robert Alonso

Fernandina Beach, FL —

A Nassau County man is now facing DUI and child cruelty charges after troopers stop him for speeding with two kids in the car.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a gun was also found in the center console of the vehicle driven by 35-year-old Benjamin A. Tison.

Tison was pulled over Friday night on Will Hardee Road in Fernandina Beach, minutes after troopers say he was caught going 15 miles over the speed limit.

A mixed drink was also spotted in the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

FHP tells us one of the kids in the car was Tison's and the other was a relative.

It's not clear in the report if the kids were hurt or who took custody of them after Tison was taken to the county jail.

Tison is now out on $25,000 bond.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
