Posted: 6:02 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Nearly a dozen people inside as armed man robs Dunkin Donuts

Witness: "I just froze there"

Armed Robbery at St. Johns Dunkin Donuts
This man robbed workers at the Dunkin Donuts on County Road 210 in St. Johns County Tuesday. 

By Robert Alonso

St. Johns County, FL —

It was a scary scene for nearly a dozen people inside a Dunkin Donuts on County Road 210 in St. Johns County.

We're learning more now about the tense moments inside as deputies continue to search for the man who took less than two minutes to rob the restaurant at gunpoint.

The St. Johns Sheriff's Office says the suspect entered the store near Interstate 95 with a black-colored handgun just after 9 p.m. Tuesday - an hour before closing time - and made most of the customers inside move away from the counter.

Most of those customers were forced to one corner of the store before the suspect - described as a black man around six feet tall with a slim build and wearing a black ski mask with a white long sleeved shirt - pointed the gun at two employees behind the counter and ordered them to open one of the registers.

Security video we've obtained shows the suspect reaching over the counter at that point as two employees had their hands in the air, taking most of the money from the register and then walking out of the store.

The incident report we've received from SJSO doesn't show how much cash was actually taken, but it did show that no one was hurt.

Celin Sunny - one of the witnesses in the store at the time - tells our partner Action News Jax she was stunned.

"This guy walks in and he takes out the gun," Sunny added. "I just moved to the side there. I didn’t know what was happening, it was so sudden. Then he points the gun at the girl and I just froze there."

SJSO believes the suspect fled the scene full-speed in a silver or white older-model Volkswagon Jetta heading towards I-95.

SJSO Commander Chuck Mulligan tells us their detectives are working with JSO to see if the suspect in this armed robbery may be connected to any open ones in the Jacksonville area, including recent ones at two Walgreens stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call SJSO's Major Crimes Unit at 904-828-8304 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477 to deliver that info anonymously and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

