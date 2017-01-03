New development planned near St. Johns Town Center

Action News Jax

A new 45-acre project is in the works for an area near the St. Johns Town Center.



The development will possibly bring a new apartment complex and potentially more retail.



The project is planned for the area right across the street from Top Golf and Interstate 295.



The Hanover Town Center would be comprised of two phases with hundreds of family units and space for more commercial development.



The company building the new apartment complex is reportedly still going through the zoning process. They have some hurdles to clear with the city council in the coming weeks and we will keep you updated.