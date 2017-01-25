Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Erica Bennett
Jacksonville, Fl. —
When a major storm hits, you often have a short period of time to react. Ahead of the next storm season, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is rolling out new flood maps for coastal counties.
“These particular maps are for much of the coastal areas in Duval County. That's one of the reasons why we're here today, so that we can do some outreach to the public to let them know the flood risk here in the area,” Danon Lucas, with FEMA, explained.
The latest maps were redrafted and finished this past summer, but had a delayed release due to Hurricane Hermine and Hurricane Matthew. The biggest changes affect Jacksonville Beach.
“Our house is located high. on a high level, but I know I know there are a lot of low laying areas around that need some attention,” Jacksonville Beach homeowner Katherine Cromley said.
During Hurricane Matthew, a lot of people panicked because they had no idea what evacuation zone they were in. FEMA tells us the new maps are moreso to help you decide whether or not to get flood insurance, but it's still vital information nonetheless.
“Whether you're evacuating or not, you still have the potential for flooding and you need to know what your risk is,” Lucas continued.
The new flood map shows significantly more Jacksonville Beach streets in the danger zone. Officials encourage everyone to look up their neighborhood and know where they stand.
“We’re too close to the ocean and the other side is the Intracoastal, so we are in an area where we do need to evacuate when we're told to,” Cromley said.
If you missed Tuesday night's meeting to discuss the new maps, you can look up your address and zone on FEMA’s website: msc.fema.gov.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}