New proposal would fund start of ShotSpotter pilot

By Stephanie Brown

The funding has been found for a program designed to help Jacksonville quickly respond to violent crime.

A bill that’s been filed for consideration by the Jacksonville City Council takes $1,356,608.12 from Capitol Improvements Projects which have been completed, but have residual balances that were returned to original sources. Under this bill, those funds would be appropriated to a number of projects, including fully funding a year of a pilot program for ShotSpotter.

ShotSpotter is a gunfire detection program that automatically alerts police when the sensor picks up gunfire within a certain radius, triggering a quick law enforcement response. Bill documents show the pilot will include installing the gunshot detection and surveillance technology in a five square mile in one of the City’s more high crime areas.

We’ve previously been told the City of Jacksonville is looking at a three year pilot program, and while there were some loose funding commitments made until now, the $435,000 appropriated in this bill would fully fund the installation of equipment and monitoring for the first year. In addition to funding from prior Capitol projects, District Autumn Bonds are being used for ShotSpotter as well.

If approved, a City Spokeswoman tells WOKV the system could be installed by early spring.

The bill- which still faces a few weeks of vetting before it gets a vote- also appropriates $49,660.71 for drainage system rehabilitation, $89,999.81 for security camera installation at the Don Brewer Center, $175,000 for a floating dock at A. Philip Randolph Blvd and Bay Street, $100,000 for JFRD Tactical and Support Logistics facilities consolidation, and $506,947 for parks maintenance and upgrades.