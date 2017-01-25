Follow us on

Posted: 11:49 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Now-former SJSO Sergeant accused of misspending PAL money surrenders on felony charge

St. Johns County Sergeant Robert Gober III
St. Johns PAL Facebook
St. Johns County Sergeant Robert Gober III

SJSO Sergeant accused of misspending funds from a children's non-profit

By Stephanie Brown

The State Attorney’s Office is pursuing a felony charge against a now-former St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant accused of using money from a children’s nonprofit for personal expenses instead.

We first told you last week that Sergeant Robert Gober III had resigned under investigation after being notified by the Sheriff’s Office that they would recommend a charge against him. The State Attorney’s Office has been investigating, and they’ve now filed a third degree felony charge of organized scheme to defraud.

Gober surrendered to the Putnam County Jail Friday.

Investigators say Gober made eight personal purchases using Police Athletic League money, while serving as the Executive Director of the organization. We’re told he used the organization’s debit card for the purchases, which included NBA tickets, fantasy football league purchases, bike repairs, vehicle repairs, and sunglasses. He also allegedly made a cash purchase of $191.65 with cash from sports registrants.

In all, he’s accused of using $1,302.89 in PAL funds for personal gain.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve made changes to provide more oversight and protections of PAL money. SJSO employee tips are what initially started the investigation in to Gober.

