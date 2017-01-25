Official: Florida well-equipped to combat voter fraud

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By John Engel
Amid calls from President Trump to investigate his unsubstantiated belief that millions of illegal votes were cast in the 2016 general election, the head of Florida’s Association of Supervisors of Elections says the state is well-positioned to combat voter fraud.
Chris Chambless, who serves as supervisor of elections in Clay County and president of the Florida Association of Supervisors of Elections, says a statewide voter registration database and the adoption of the REAL ID Act protect the integrity of the Florida’s elections.
“With regard to other states holding statewide voter registration and, in my opinion, what somewhat lacks in the voter I.D. requirement, I think it’s important that we do look across the country,” Chambless told WOKV.
Chambless wouldn’t say whether he agreed or disagreed with Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud but he is surprised by the sheer size – 3 to 5 million – of the president’s estimation.
Meanwhile, the office of Ken Detzner, Florida’s Secretary of State, told WOKV’s Washington Bureau it was “not aware of documented findings of illegal immigrants or non-citizens voting in Florida during the 2016 general election.”
FL SOS @KenDetzner office: "not aware of documented findings of illegal immigrants or non-citizens voting in FL during the '16 General Elex"— Justin Gray (@grayjustin) January 25, 2017
As another measure to protect Florida’s elections, supervisors are pushing for the state to become a member of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), an interstate crosschecking voter registration database.
The database identifies voters who are registered in more than one state, whether on purpose or by accident. Multiple reports found three key members of Trump’s inner circle are registered to vote in two different states.
A bill has been filed in the Florida Senate by Aaron Bean (R-Jacksonville) to make the state an ERIC member.
“Joining ERIC is the first step for Florida to really scrutinize its voter registration,” Chambless said.
