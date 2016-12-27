Officials: No survivors in plane crash near Great Smoky Mountains

By Action News Jax

Officials said no one survived after a small plane crashed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.



Crews were searching for Hunter Starling, 8, his father David Starling and his father's girlfriend Kim Smith of Bradford County after a small plane they were on crashed in Tennessee.



The aircraft was found Tuesday at approximately 4:43 p.m. between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch.



Paramedics were hoisted down to the crash site and confirmed there were no survivors, according to the National Park Service.



The plane left the Jacksonville area on Monday, according to officials.



It was reported missing Tuesday in Tennessee after family members reported it did not arrive as expected.



Hunter's mother reacted in light of the plane's disappearance on social media saying, "Please pray for my baby he is missing and his dad and girlfriend also! Please pray..."



The Federal Aviation Administrations said it issued an Alert Notice Monday night advising local public safety agencies and the U. S. National Park Service that a Cessna 182 aircraft about 15 miles south-southeast of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.