Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

One child killed, second injured in Jacksonville shooting

View Larger
Child killed at Jacksonville apartment complex
Action News Jax
One child died and a second was injured Saturday in a shooting at Roosevelt Gardens Apartments. 

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

A young child was shot dead Saturday inside an apartment at Roosevelt Gardens in Jacksonville. 

A second child has injuries that are considered non-life threatening. 

Police at the scene told our partner Action News Jax that both children are under the age of 10.

Several people were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Officers did not say how the children were shot, or if there is a suspect.

 

tus/827957893630656519">February 4, 2017

">February 4, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 