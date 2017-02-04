One child killed, second injured in Jacksonville shooting

A young child was shot dead Saturday inside an apartment at Roosevelt Gardens in Jacksonville.
A second child has injuries that are considered non-life threatening.
Police at the scene told our partner Action News Jax that both children are under the age of 10.
Several people were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.
Officers did not say how the children were shot, or if there is a suspect.
