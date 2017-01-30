Follow us on

Posted: 10:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Orange Park driver killed in I-95 crash

Car was disabled with no lights, in travel lane

Fatal crash on I-95 in Palm Coast
Action News Jax
63-year-old Olando Ellis died in a crash Monday on I-95 north of Palm Coast.  

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

A crash that tied up traffic for hours in Palm Coast this morning left a local man dead. 

Florida Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Olando Ellis of Orange Park was in a disabled car with no lights on in an outside lane of I-95 after 3am Monday. 

A semi truck was unable to see the car and rear ended it.  Ellis died at the scene.  

The semi overturned and slid through a guardrail, blocking traffic in both directions for several hours.  The driver of the semi truck had no injuries.  

According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report there are no charges. 

