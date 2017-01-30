Orange Park driver killed in I-95 crash

By Rich Jones

A crash that tied up traffic for hours in Palm Coast this morning left a local man dead.



Florida Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Olando Ellis of Orange Park was in a disabled car with no lights on in an outside lane of I-95 after 3am Monday.



A semi truck was unable to see the car and rear ended it. Ellis died at the scene.

The semi overturned and slid through a guardrail, blocking traffic in both directions for several hours. The driver of the semi truck had no injuries.



According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report there are no charges.