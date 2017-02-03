Orange Park man fatally shot by SWAT had long criminal history

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:28 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
The man who was fatally shot by SWAT officers serving warrants in Orange Park has been identified as 57-year-old Michael Sword.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says SWAT went in to a home on Bay Hill Boulevard in the Tanglewood area Thursday night to serve a narcotics-related search warrant and an arrest warrant for Sword. Four people came out of the home willingly, but Sword allegedly barricaded himself inside. Investigators say Sword then pulled out a gun, and two SWAT officers fired on him, killing him.
The other four people who were in the home have been questioned and released, according to CCSO.
Sword has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1997, including felony charges for aggravated assault, grand theft, attempted burglary, and drug related issues.
CCSO says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation.
