By Sarah Thompson

It's an absolutely heartbreaking story.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office has arrested Betty Armstrong,70, for aggravated animal cruelty.

According to the arrest report, Clay County Animal Control was called to her home off Blanding Boulevard, due to a complaint of 'excessive cat activity.'

Deputies were called in later to speak with Armstrong and search the home.

Once inside, they discovered 22 dead cats spread throughout different rooms in the home. The report also says deputies spotted cat urine and feces all over.

There was apparently no water in any part of the residence and only 'sparse amounts' of food.

According to our partner Action News Jax, Armstrong told deputies the cats started dying in November, but she didn't tell anyone because she didn't want to get in trouble.

Armstrong has posted bond.