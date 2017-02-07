Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Owner of Cruisers Grill apologizes to Jax Beach PD

    View Larger
    Location
    (Google Maps)

    Related

    View Larger
    Cruisers%20Owner%20Apology%20to%20Jax%20Beach%20Police_20170214141631953_7314501_ver1 photo
    Cruisers Grill owner, customers respond to allegations of workers spitting in law enforcement's food
    Attorney for Cruisers Grill owner: 'Stupid comment' led to vandalism, verbal assault on employees

    By Rich Jones

    Jacksonville, FL —

    The owner of Cruisers Grill in Jacksonville Beach has apologized to the entire Jacksonville Beach Police Department, admitting he made up a story about his employees spitting in the food served to police. 

    The story first developed last week.  Two Jacksonville Beach police officers claimed the owner, Bobby Handmaker, called them bullies and said that employees spit in their food at Cruisers Grill on 23rd Ave. S. 

    Allegations that came from a police report stating that Handmaker said, "I have been made aware for quite some time now that some of my employees have been spitting in officers food and now I know why, because you are bullies."

    "There was a disagreement between an officer and myself. I think it got blown out of proportion," Handmaker said.

    According to the police report, Handmaker said that after getting upset that he was ticketed earlier this month for an expired vehicle registration.

    In a letter dated February 14th, Handmaker writes, "My callous words do not reflect what's in my heart.  I love and appreciate our law enforcement officers, their families and my community.  While I said something terribly untrue, I, nor any of my employees, have ever engaged in the horrible things I said that morning". 

    The Jacksonville Beach police chief sent an internal memo to all officers about using caution for health and safety reasons if choosing to eat at Cruisers Grill.  WOKV is working to speak with the police chief about the apology letter.  

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     