Owner of Cruisers Grill apologizes to Jax Beach PD

By Rich Jones

The owner of Cruisers Grill in Jacksonville Beach has apologized to the entire Jacksonville Beach Police Department, admitting he made up a story about his employees spitting in the food served to police.

The story first developed last week. Two Jacksonville Beach police officers claimed the owner, Bobby Handmaker, called them bullies and said that employees spit in their food at Cruisers Grill on 23rd Ave. S.



Allegations that came from a police report stating that Handmaker said, "I have been made aware for quite some time now that some of my employees have been spitting in officers food and now I know why, because you are bullies."

"There was a disagreement between an officer and myself. I think it got blown out of proportion," Handmaker said.

According to the police report, Handmaker said that after getting upset that he was ticketed earlier this month for an expired vehicle registration.

In a letter dated February 14th, Handmaker writes, "My callous words do not reflect what's in my heart. I love and appreciate our law enforcement officers, their families and my community. While I said something terribly untrue, I, nor any of my employees, have ever engaged in the horrible things I said that morning".

The Jacksonville Beach police chief sent an internal memo to all officers about using caution for health and safety reasons if choosing to eat at Cruisers Grill. WOKV is working to speak with the police chief about the apology letter.