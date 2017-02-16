Palatka babysitter charged with sexually assaulting child

By Christy Turner

A Palatka man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old child.

The Palatka Police Department said Jermaine Morton, 23, was babysitting the child at the time of the incident.

Morton was charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of lewd lascivious behavior.

He’s being held without bond.

Detectives said the case is still under investigation and additional charges could be filed.