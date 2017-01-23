By Action News Jax

A man was arrested in St. Johns County on Friday for inappropriately touching a child under 12, deputies said.

Robert Gerrard Aquaro, 68, of Palm Coast, is charged for using a computer service lure a child to commit an unlawful sexual act. He is also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and two counts of simple battery.

The investigation began last week when the mother of a young girl found alleged inappropriate text messages between the suspect and the child and notified the Sheriff’s Office.

St. Johns County and Flagler County detectives issued a search warrant at Aquaro's home in Palm Coast on Friday, where they seized several communication devices that will be searched.

The victim’s family and Aquaro have been acquaintances for the past two months. During that time, deputies said they learned that Aquaro inappropriately touched the girl on two separate occasions.