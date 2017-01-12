By Christy Turner

Two parents in Nassau County were charged with felony child neglect Wednesday after Nassau County deputies found their children, age 2 and 3, wandering around a campground unsupervised.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oak Hill Campground in Hilliard around 10 p.m. in regards to a report of two kids running around about 100 yards away from U.S. 1.

Deputies said they found the parents, 32-year-old Brittney Wagoner and 37-year-old Cameron Wagoner, passed out in an RV.

According to the arrest reports, Mr. Wagoner was unresponsive, reeking of alcohol and sleeping in his own urine. It took deputies 12 minutes to wake up Mrs. Wagoner, who they said also smelled of alcohol.

DCF was called in to investigate and said the children are now safe and in foster care. DCF said they will conduct a thorough investigation to see if there are any additional safety concerns and medical checkups are being arranged for the children.