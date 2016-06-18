Pedestrian hit in Clay County

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:03 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Danielle Leigh
Jacksonville, Fl. —
A local man was sent to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries after getting hit by a car Tuesday night.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Jude Aristhene had parked his Mazda in the right southbound lane of U.S. 17 near Harbor Island Drive.
He had his hazard lights on as he helped a driver in a Toyota Tacoma who had broken down. The crash report says Aristhene was pushing the Toyota as the driver was steering it down the southbound lanes.
19-year-old Savannah Hicks was driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the right lane of U.S. 17 and failed to stop causing her to hit Aristhene’s car. The impact of the initial crash sent his car into the ditch.
Hicks continued to drive in the lane hitting Aristhene and pinning him between her car and the Toyota. She is now facing charges for careless driving.
Hicks’ 20-year-old passenger, Emily Kay was also sent to Orange Park Medical Center, but with serious injuries.
