Pedestrian killed on Arlington Expressway

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:26 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl —
A man in his 50's died late Monday when he was hit by a vehicle on the Arlington Expressway.
Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on the Arlington Expressway just before Midnight when the car hit a man.
FHP says the pedestrian was attempting to cross lanes of travel when he walked into the path of the car.
The pedestrian died on scene. The driver was not injured.
According to a crash report, FHP says charges are pending.
