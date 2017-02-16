Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 5:01 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    PODCAST: President Trump goes after press, calls Russia "fake news" in marathon press conference

    View Larger
    Trump defends start of administration, bashes media
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Related

    Trump raps 'criminal' leaks, 'dishonest' media, 'bad' judges
    Donald Trump names Alexander Acosta as labor secretary nominee

    By John Engel

    President Donald Trump on Thursday turned a press conference to announce his new labor secretary nominee into a marathon back-and-forth with reporters.

    Trump spent only a few minutes of a more than hour-and-a-half-long press conference discussing his nomination to lead the Labor Department, Alexander Acosta. Instead, Trump went at reporters over their depictions of his administration as chaotic, called stories about Russia "fake news" deployed by Democrats and gave rough timelines for some future policy moves.

    LISTEN to the full press conference here

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     