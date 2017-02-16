President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By John Engel

President Donald Trump on Thursday turned a press conference to announce his new labor secretary nominee into a marathon back-and-forth with reporters.

Trump spent only a few minutes of a more than hour-and-a-half-long press conference discussing his nomination to lead the Labor Department, Alexander Acosta. Instead, Trump went at reporters over their depictions of his administration as chaotic, called stories about Russia "fake news" deployed by Democrats and gave rough timelines for some future policy moves.

LISTEN to the full press conference here.