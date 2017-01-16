Police: 2 people shot at Jacksonville Landing

By John Engel

Jacksonville police are working a reported shooting at the Jacksonville Landing downtown.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two people have been shot and one person is in life threatening condition.

Landing closed off. I see Dozens of people still on the Propety pic.twitter.com/HgdPkmHCeg — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) January 16, 2017

Hooters restaurant says the landing is "shut down" — Letisha Bereola (@LetishaANjax) January 16, 2017

WOKV will update this article as more information is released.