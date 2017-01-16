Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 5:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Police: 2 people shot at Jacksonville Landing

Jacksonville Landing
Jacksonville Landing

By John Engel

Jacksonville, Fl. —

Jacksonville police are working a reported shooting at the Jacksonville Landing downtown. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two people have been shot and one person is in life threatening condition.

 

 

WOKV will update this article as more information is released.

