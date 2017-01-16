Police: 2 people shot at Jacksonville Landing

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By John Engel
Jacksonville, Fl. —
Jacksonville police are working a reported shooting at the Jacksonville Landing downtown.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two people have been shot and one person is in life threatening condition.
Landing closed off. I see Dozens of people still on the Propety pic.twitter.com/HgdPkmHCeg— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) January 16, 2017
Hooters restaurant says the landing is "shut down"— Letisha Bereola (@LetishaANjax) January 16, 2017
Jacksonville Landing Shooting: Anyone with info or tips please call #JSO at 904-630-0500 or @FCCrimeStop 1-866-845-TIPS. #JAX#Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 16, 2017
WOKV will update this article as more information is released.
