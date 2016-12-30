Police investigating shooting in Ft. Caroline

A person was shot near the Holly Bell Apartments in Ft. Carolina on Friday

By John Engel

A person is in life-threatening condition, and two persons of interest are in police costudy, after a shooting near a Ft. Carolina apartment complex Friday morning.

Few details are known at this point, but a person was shot of Holly Bell Drive, at the Holly Bell Apartments.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is updating the media at 1 p.m. WOKV will update this article as more information comes in.

#JSO investigating shooting near apartments on Holly Bell Dr in Ft Caroline. Witness tells me she heard gunshots @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/0EedNjRCht — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 30, 2016

Live at noon: #JSO investigating shooting near dozens of apartments on Holly Bell Dr. @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/lWAhI1EhOG — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 30, 2016

Spotted this car that crashed into a tree at scene of Ft Caroline shooting on Holly Bell Dr. Live at noon on CBS47 @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/DsrhFU6mDp — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 30, 2016