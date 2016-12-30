Police investigating shooting in Ft. Caroline

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:33 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By John Engel
Ft. Caroline, Fl. —
A person is in life-threatening condition, and two persons of interest are in police costudy, after a shooting near a Ft. Carolina apartment complex Friday morning.
Few details are known at this point, but a person was shot of Holly Bell Drive, at the Holly Bell Apartments.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is updating the media at 1 p.m. WOKV will update this article as more information comes in.
#JSO investigating shooting near apartments on Holly Bell Dr in Ft Caroline. Witness tells me she heard gunshots @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/0EedNjRCht— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 30, 2016
Live at noon: #JSO investigating shooting near dozens of apartments on Holly Bell Dr. @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/lWAhI1EhOG— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 30, 2016
Spotted this car that crashed into a tree at scene of Ft Caroline shooting on Holly Bell Dr. Live at noon on CBS47 @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/DsrhFU6mDp— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 30, 2016
1 person shot in life threatening condition. #JSO already has a couple people in custody. Holly Bell Dr in Ft Caroline @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/tRHt22chnm— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 30, 2016
