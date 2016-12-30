Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:33 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Police investigating shooting in Ft. Caroline

View Larger
Ft. Carolina shooting
A person was shot near the Holly Bell Apartments in Ft. Carolina on Friday

By John Engel

Ft. Caroline, Fl. —

A person is in life-threatening condition, and two persons of interest are in police costudy, after a shooting near a Ft. Carolina apartment complex Friday morning.

Few details are known at this point, but a person was shot of Holly Bell Drive, at the Holly Bell Apartments. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is updating the media at 1 p.m. WOKV will update this article as more information comes in.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 