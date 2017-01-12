Follow us on

Posted: 6:46 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Police looking for Speedway Robbery Suspect

Suspect in Speedway Robbery
JSO
Suspect in Speedway Robbery

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help.

Police say this suspect and another black man broke into the Speedway on 5405 Beach Boulevard in late November.

The two men forced their way inside, emptied two cash registers, and took approximately 100 cartons of Newport cigarettes.

If you know the identity or location of this person you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers. 

