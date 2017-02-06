Follow us on

    Posted: 6:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Police: Man shot, killed after coming home during burglary in Jacksonville

    By Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Officers are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a homeowner who came home during a burglary in Jacksonville.

    The man had just gotten home from work when he found two young men inside his home, police said.

    The man in his 50s was shot and killed and the two suspects fled in a black 2010 Ford Escape, police said.

    Officers said the description of the suspects in the shooting matches the description of suspects in several burglaries and thefts in the area since Sunday.

    Officers said it appears the suspects had confrontations with other victims during the crimes.

    The two suspects may be in their teens or early 20s. They were wearing dark clothing during the shooting.

    Officers said they are looking into if they are students skipping class.

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the car or suspects to call JSO.

