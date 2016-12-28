Police believe a 2012-2014 Nissan Versa was involved in a deadly Westside shooting on Dec 21.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a sedan, possibly a 2012-2014 Nissan Versa they believe is connected to a Westside murder.

Police released images Tuesday of the vehicle and suspects seen leaving the scene of the shooting on Dec. 21. JSO said the car appears to be occupied by four suspects.

The victim was found shot and killed in the yard of a home still under construction on Catoma Street, per JSO.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspects involved, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.