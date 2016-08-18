Follow us on

    Posted: 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

    JSO investigating fatal crash on Westside

    By Danielle Leigh

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash on the Westside.

    Police said a man riding a scooter died after he was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Spring Street and Webster Street shortly before 11 p.m. 

    The victim has been identified as Clinton Andrews. He was 40. 

    JSO said the investigation is active and ongoing. 

