Police searching for Mandarin burglary suspect

Posted: 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Kevin Rafuse
Jacksonville, FL —
Jacksonville police are looking for a burglary suspect in Mandarin.
According to the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vandalized cameras, smashed the front glass door to gain entry and then stole a number of cigarettes at a Food Mart on San Jose Boulevard.
The suspect also robbed a Speedway gas station that same night (December 27th), smashing the front glass door to get inside and stole a number of items that he put in a garbage can.
He’s described as a black man, wearing what a black, gray and white horizontal striped sweatshirt, with a black knit hat, gray basketball shorts with a white vertical stripe and a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).
