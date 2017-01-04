Follow us on

Posted: 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Police searching for Mandarin burglary suspect

Mandarin Burglary Suspect
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Mandarin Burglary Suspect

By Kevin Rafuse

Jacksonville, FL —

Jacksonville police are looking for a burglary suspect in Mandarin.

According to the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vandalized cameras, smashed the front glass door to gain entry and then stole a number of cigarettes at a Food Mart on San Jose Boulevard.

The suspect also robbed a Speedway gas station that same night (December 27th), smashing the front glass door to get inside and stole a number of items that he put in a garbage can.

He’s described as a black man, wearing what a black, gray and white horizontal striped sweatshirt, with a black knit hat, gray basketball shorts with a white vertical stripe and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

