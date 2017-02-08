Police searching for wanted shooter

Jacksonville, Fl. —
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Wendell Wade.
Wade has an active warrant for shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Police say on January 17, Wade fired a handgun nine times across a busy gas station parking lot on Normandy Boulevard. Bullets from his firearm entered a home across the street.
JSO believes Wade is driving a gray 2014 Dodge Challenger with a Florida tag of HJMF57. His last known address is in Orange Park.
If you know the location of Wade you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
