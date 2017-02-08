Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 5:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Police searching for wanted shooter

    Wendell Wade
    Wade is wanted by JSO for a January shooting.

    By Danielle Leigh

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Wendell Wade.

    Wade has an active warrant for shooting into an occupied dwelling. 

    Police say on January 17, Wade fired a handgun nine times across a busy gas station parking lot on Normandy Boulevard. Bullets from his firearm entered a home across the street.

    JSO believes Wade is driving a gray 2014 Dodge Challenger with a Florida tag of HJMF57. His last known address is in Orange Park. 

    If you know the location of Wade you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. 

