By Danielle Leigh

She had hit at least eight different cars in three counties.

Florida Highway Patrol says they started to receive calls on Thursday afternoon about multiple hit-and-run crashes along the East Beltway. They said more calls started to come in traveling up the interstate into Nassau County.

Troopers tried to locate 33-year-old Brandy Stroud Gleaton’s SUV but were unsuccessful and passed the information along to Georgia State Patrol and as well as the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.

When Gleaton got into Camden County, Georgia it is reported she possibly hit two more vehicles. Camden County deputies were able to intercept Gleaton’s SUV during a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, it is reported she hit a Camden County patrol car. She was then taken into custody by the Georgia State police.

Gleaton had her two minor children in the car and according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, she is facing multiple DUI charges.