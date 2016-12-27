Purse thieves sought by Jax Beach police

Jax Beach police released surveillance stills of the suspects connected to a purse theft at a restaurant.

By Christy Turner

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects connected to a purse theft.

On Dec. 6, police said a female and male were caught on surveillance video stealing a patron’s purse at the TacoLu on Beach Blvd.

Investigators said video showed the pair loitering around customers of the restaurant and appearing to be looking for purses on the backs of chairs.

One suspect is described as a white female with blonde hair, around 5’7” tall. Police said the woman has an unknown tattoo underneath her left wrist.

If you know who the suspects are, you’re asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at (904) 270-1661.