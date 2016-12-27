'Putnam County Grinch' arrested on Christmas Day

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
Jacksonville, FL —
Deputies call him the 'Putnam County Grinch.'
24-year-old Matthew Hurlburt has been arrested in connection to at least six burglaries that all happened over the Christmas weekend.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the crime spree started on December 23rd and came to an end with a Christmas Day arrest.
The burglaries took place in the Satsuma, Ponoma Park, Crescent City, and Welaka areas of Putnam County.
The items stolen range from a John Deere Gator tractor to jewelry, even credit cards.
Hurlburt was finally caught, while deputies were responding to a disturbance between him and an acquaintance. That acquaintance told deputies that Hurlburt had been driving around on a John Deere Gator tractor.
Detectives have been able to recover $33,155 worth of stolen property so far.
Hurlburt's bond has been set at $26,000. He's charged with 6 counts of burglary and 6 counts of theft.
