Posted: 3:58 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Recently recovered surveillance video could solve an attempted arson in St. Augustine

St. Augustine armory surveillance photo
Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations
St. Augustine armory surveillance photo

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

Months after an attempted arson in St. Augustine, the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services' Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations has come across new surveillance video from that day.

We told you back in August that someone used multiple Molotov devices, in an attempt to set the Florida National Guard Armory on fire.

Now, the recently recovered video shows a middle-aged, medium-build, Caucasian male holding unidentified items in the area of the crime scene, right around the time of the incident.

At this time, the man is wanted for questioning is only considered a person of interest, not a suspect.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call the Arson Tip Hotline at 1-877-662-7766. 

