Posted: 3:58 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Remains found in Jennings State Forest confirmed as missing man

Hal Warth
Hal Warth, 79, has been missing since Monday and is believed to be disoriented in the Jennings State Forest area.

By Stephanie Brown

It’s a tragic update to a months-long investigation.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says remains found in Jennings State Forest last month are 79-year-olf Hal Warth. Warth was reported missing in August, and there was a wide scale search to find him, because he was believed to be disoriented and had a medical condition.

The search included the Jennings State Forest, but was unsuccessful.

CCSO says no foul play is suspected in Warth’s death.

