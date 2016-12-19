Follow us on

Posted: 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Report details arrest of Jacksonville 'Santa' on drug charges

Isaac Geiger is an accused drug dealer who was arrested in a Santa Claus outfit

Accused drug dealer dressed as Santa Claus arrested after tripping over Santa pants
Isaac Geiger, AKA Santa, was arrested Monday by JSO on several charges including drug possession. 

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

His name is Isaac Geiger on the arrest report.  But his nickname is Santa.

He was wearubg a red and white Santa Claus outfit complete with hat and white beard, when he was arrested Monday at a northside car wash and convenience store. 

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report, detectives were conducting surveillance at the business on Golfair, just east of I-95, following recent complaints of drug activity. 

Geiger was seen several times going into the driver side of a U-Haul truck, retrieving items, and walking away from the truck. 

When detectives approached, Geiger took off on foot. He tripped and fell during the chase. 

He refused multiple commands by detectives, leading them to strike his face multiple times.  Geiger was eventually arrested.

A search fo the U-Haul revealed marijuana, a scale with marijuana residue, and a five gallon orange bucket.  Inside the bucket was marijuana, Molly, Ecstasy pills, and cash. 

Detectives say video surveillance showed Geiger in the parking lot doing drug transactions and he would walk back to the U-Haul to resupply himself.

He's facing multiple charges including drug possession and resisting an officer.

