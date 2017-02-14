Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Report reveals new details about Orange Park industrial accident involving power lines

    View Larger
    Orange Park industrial accident
    Action News Jax, Paige Kelton
    Orange Park industrial accident

    By Sarah Thompson

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Witnesses reported two or three explosions and a flash of blue light.

    A new incident report from the Orange Park Police Department is revealing what happened during an industrial accident on Monday.

    According to the report, John Bowman, 18, and a crew of workers with Fiber Comm Connect were laying a fiberglass line on US 17/Park Avenue near Stiles Avenue, when that line somehow got away from them and went 75 feet or so into the air, hitting a power line.

    Bowman and another man tried to run, after two or three transformers exploded in quick succession. But, according to the report, Bowman yelled, "I think it got me," and then collapsed.

    Bowman was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     