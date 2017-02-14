By Sarah Thompson

Witnesses reported two or three explosions and a flash of blue light.



A new incident report from the Orange Park Police Department is revealing what happened during an industrial accident on Monday.



According to the report, John Bowman, 18, and a crew of workers with Fiber Comm Connect were laying a fiberglass line on US 17/Park Avenue near Stiles Avenue, when that line somehow got away from them and went 75 feet or so into the air, hitting a power line.



Bowman and another man tried to run, after two or three transformers exploded in quick succession. But, according to the report, Bowman yelled, "I think it got me," and then collapsed.



Bowman was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.