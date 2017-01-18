Posted: 10:09 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Action News Jax
FRUIT COVE, FL —
A woman was attacked when she left a restroom at a St. Johns County park late Tuesday night, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.
A witness told police she was walking her dog when she heard a woman scream for help in the park, police said. She observed a male subject hitting her while she was on the ground before seeing him walk off.
The unknown subject was wearing a black hoodie and light-colored shorts. The witness could not describe the suspect's face.
The victim said she was on the phone at the time of attack, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. After using the restroom, she said she was immediately hit and was hit repeatedly while she screamed for help.
Poice said the victim told them the attacker was a high-school aged white male. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deployed a K-9 unit and began tracking the area. The police made contact with a male matching the description, but the police said he was not currently a suspect.
The victim was taken to Baptist South for treatment of facial cuts.
The police believe there is surveillance video of the attack and is working to obtain it, the report said.
