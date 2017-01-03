Reported deadly crash in St. Augustine on US 1

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
Just a day after a deadly wreck on I-95 in St. Johns County, we've learned of another fatal crash in the county.
St. Johns County Fire Rescue was on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on US 1, just south of Las Calinas Boulevard.
According to the crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Alexa Frisbey, 18, traveled off the road and when she tried to get back on the roadway, she lost control, and ended up crossing the center median and going into the opposite lane of travel.
She hit another car head on. The 55-year-old driver of that vehicle died on scene, but at this time, his name hasn't been released.
Frisbey was then hit by another vehicle and she was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
FHP says charges are pending.
happening now on US 1 a little over a mile from International Golf Pkwy, 1NB lane open, all SB lanes closed due to crash @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/33mPCdEvFD— KatieMcKee (@KatieMcKeeANjax) January 3, 2017
Bad crash on Us1 southbound in St. John's county. Avoid area- traffic backup #anjaxbreakingpic.twitter.com/guDFv7e0tb— Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 3, 2017
