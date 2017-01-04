Residents count 100 car break-ins at Arlington apartment complex

Residents at the Mathews Crossing apartment complex in Arlington say some 100 cars were broken in to and vandalized Tuesday night

By Action News Jax

Neighbors said windows were shattered and items were stolen at the Mathews Crossing apartment complex in Arlington on Tuesday night.

A woman told Action News Jax that she was 34th car break-in reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning.

Renter Kim Williams said she lived in the apartment complex for two years and has seen some crime in the area, but never anything of this magnitude.

“We were supposed to have security, but where was security when everyone’s car got broken into?” asked Kim Williams.

Dozens of other tenants said they are wondering the same thing after waking up to busted car windows and shattered glass covering the ground.

"I want to see them get caught and go to jail, because there’s a couple of people out here I know are suffering harder than me," Williams said. "I know there are some people out here who don’t have car insurance so now they have to figure out how they’re going to pay for it out of their pockets."

1 renter who's car was broken into tells me the complex is supposed to have a security guard, her question "Where was security last night?" — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 4, 2017

Car owners are facing hundreds of dollars in repairs and some had tablets, wallets and cell phones stolen, according to police reports.

“Very concerning because now I think about all the other people’s cars that have been broken into and what they have to go through to get them fixed," Gabrielle Rolle said.

Tenants said the security guard promised by the apartment complex is rarely seen.

Antoine Freeman said the lack of security is something he’s noticed in the past.

“They have a security booth up front. I’ve never seen it actually utilized," he said. "To my understanding that’s kind of the apartment complex’s job, to either have security or patrol or to have those gates working. Some sort of measure, but no, I’ve never seen the security actually working.”

Without answers or action, tenants said they won’t hesitate to break their leases and get out of the neighborhood.

Action News Jax has reached out to the complex’s management company about security protocol and how they’re handling the rash of break-ins and is waiting to hear back.