Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Action News Jax
Jacksonville, Fl. —
A timeline has been set for repairs being done along Coastline Drive and Liberty Street.
City leaders have put out a tentative schedule. Coastline Drive demolition is first on that list.
It should be in the early stages and finished by April.
That's when the next project is expected to start.
Coastline & Liberty Street Bridge Replacement
Milestone Schedule (Early Start-Early Finish)
Activity
Early Start
Early Finish
Coastline Drive Bridge Demolition
Jan-17
Apr-17
Bulkhead Replacement at Coastline Drive
Apr-17
Jun-17
Coastline Drive Bridge Construction
May-17
Feb-18
Liberty Street Bridge Demolition
Apr-17
Jul-17
Liberty Street Bridge Construction
Sep-17
Jul-18
Parking Deck Structure Demolition
Jul-17
Feb-18
Riverwalk Construction
Sep-17
May-18
Jacksonville's Capital Improvement Program is providing $31 million for the replacement of the Coastline Drive and Liberty Street bridges and the rerouting of the Northbank Riverwalk.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}