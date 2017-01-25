By Action News Jax

A timeline has been set for repairs being done along Coastline Drive and Liberty Street.

City leaders have put out a tentative schedule. Coastline Drive demolition is first on that list.

It should be in the early stages and finished by April.

That's when the next project is expected to start.

Coastline & Liberty Street Bridge Replacement Milestone Schedule (Early Start-Early Finish)

Activity Early Start Early Finish Coastline Drive Bridge Demolition Jan-17 Apr-17 Bulkhead Replacement at Coastline Drive Apr-17 Jun-17 Coastline Drive Bridge Construction May-17 Feb-18 Liberty Street Bridge Demolition Apr-17 Jul-17 Liberty Street Bridge Construction Sep-17 Jul-18 Parking Deck Structure Demolition Jul-17 Feb-18 Riverwalk Construction Sep-17 May-18

Jacksonville's Capital Improvement Program is providing $31 million for the replacement of the Coastline Drive and Liberty Street bridges and the rerouting of the Northbank Riverwalk.