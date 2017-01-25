Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Schedule released for replacement of Coastline Drive and Liberty Street bridges

View Larger
Liberty Street collapse
Liberty Street collapse

By Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fl. —

A timeline has been set for repairs being done along Coastline Drive and Liberty Street.

City leaders have put out a tentative schedule. Coastline Drive demolition is first on that list.

It should be in the early stages and finished by April.

That's when the next project is expected to start.

Coastline & Liberty Street Bridge Replacement

Milestone Schedule (Early Start-Early Finish)

 

Activity

Early Start

Early Finish

Coastline Drive Bridge Demolition

Jan-17

Apr-17

Bulkhead Replacement at Coastline Drive

Apr-17

Jun-17

Coastline Drive Bridge Construction

May-17

Feb-18

Liberty Street Bridge Demolition

Apr-17

Jul-17

Liberty Street Bridge Construction

Sep-17

Jul-18

Parking Deck Structure Demolition

Jul-17

Feb-18

Riverwalk Construction

Sep-17

May-18

Jacksonville's Capital Improvement Program is providing $31 million for the replacement of the Coastline Drive and Liberty Street bridges and the rerouting of the Northbank Riverwalk.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 