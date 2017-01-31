Follow us on

Updated: 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

School bus shot with BB gun on the Westside

School bus shooting scene
School bus shooting scene

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

A school bus has been shot on Jacksonville’s Westside.

JSO says 18 students from Crystal Springs and Chaffee Trail Elementary schools were on board, but there were no injuries reported. It appears a BB gun was used, and police say two windows on the bus were broken.

This happened around MacGregor Drive and N Peter Rabbit Drive. The Duval County Public School District says parents were contacted and a transfer bus is being used to take students to their normal stops.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, so if you have any information, JSO is asking you to contact them at 904-630-0500.

This is a developing story that will be updated through the day.

